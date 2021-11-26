Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

