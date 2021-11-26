ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0009

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $896,188.37 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

