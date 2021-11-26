Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 721,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

