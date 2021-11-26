Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.54 million to $42.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $131.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 5,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,315. Zynex has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

