-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 138,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,188. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

