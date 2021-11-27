-$0.17 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Affimed by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Affimed by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,161,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

