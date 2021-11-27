$0.37 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.