$0.43 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEDNAX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

