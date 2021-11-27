-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,070,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUSN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,787. The stock has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

