$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.