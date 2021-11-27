$0.50 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 1,384,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

