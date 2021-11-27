$0.62 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.02. 4,751,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,389. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.