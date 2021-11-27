$0.82 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AL traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 627,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,790. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

