0Chain (ZCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $170,639.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $170,639.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

