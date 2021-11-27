$1.06 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.