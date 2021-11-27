-$1.27 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.43). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 356,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,333. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

