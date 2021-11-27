$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 74.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 571,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,030,000 after acquiring an additional 244,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. 1,256,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,485. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

