$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $8.04 on Monday, reaching $414.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $435.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.55 and its 200 day moving average is $370.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

