$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $26.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $714.19. 274,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,691. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.