$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.53. The company had a trading volume of 474,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,658. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.55 and a 200 day moving average of $361.12.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.