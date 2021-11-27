$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $12.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.82 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

PFGC stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $739,582. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

