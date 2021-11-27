14,859 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCF. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.03. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

