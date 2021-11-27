$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report sales of $157.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

