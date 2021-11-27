$170.57 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $170.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.13 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

