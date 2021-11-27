18,522 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.08 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.