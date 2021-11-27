1,976 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

