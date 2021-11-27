$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $398.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $427.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

