$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE MSI opened at $253.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $229.99. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $261.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

