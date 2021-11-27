$2.58 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will report $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,617.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

