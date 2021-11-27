$22.53 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $22.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.30 billion. FedEx posted sales of $20.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.15. 1,775,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

