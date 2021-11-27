$234.35 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $234.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.36 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $907.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $974.57 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $996.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 510,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,142. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

