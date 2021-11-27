26,300 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $6.32 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.