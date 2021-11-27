$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $278.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.51 million and the highest is $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.21. 115,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,470. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.49 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

