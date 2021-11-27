$281.06 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $281.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.68 million and the highest is $283.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $893.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $37.14. 603,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,571,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,669 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,332. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

