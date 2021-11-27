$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

