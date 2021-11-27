3,924 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

