$46.67 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 508,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,163. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

