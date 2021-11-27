$468.13 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $468.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.80 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,936,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 893,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,620. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

