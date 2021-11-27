53,200 Shares in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.