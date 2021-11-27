53,200 Shares in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.06.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.