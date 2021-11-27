$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $537.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $541.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $21.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $621.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.62. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

