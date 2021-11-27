$592.89 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.05 million to $598.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,538 shares of company stock worth $55,751,983. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,591. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.71 and its 200 day moving average is $334.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

