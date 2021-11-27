$620.36 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $620.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.40 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. 1,231,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,932. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.