$716.03 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $716.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.50 million and the lowest is $687.50 million. Viasat posted sales of $575.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.18 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.29, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.