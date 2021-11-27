$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Camtek has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.