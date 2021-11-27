732 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $75,815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after acquiring an additional 241,283 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

