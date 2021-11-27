$747.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $747.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $749.90 million and the lowest is $745.50 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.90 on Friday, reaching $379.94. 278,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,127. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $327.44 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.28 and a 200 day moving average of $412.19.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

