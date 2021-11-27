7,515 Shares in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

