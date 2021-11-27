7,515 Shares in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Bought by Vicus Capital

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.