84,770 Shares in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.27 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

