$863.72 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $863.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.75 million and the highest is $877.05 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $665.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 384,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

