$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report sales of $91.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.70 million and the lowest is $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $212.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $224.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $699.94 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 243,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,336. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $432,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

